MOTORISTS are facing long delays on the A12 this afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
One lane on the Colchester-bound carriageway remains closed because of the incident and queues are stretching two miles back towards junction 19 at Boreham.
A vehicle fire at Hatfield Peverel has caused the tailbacks.
The road was shut for a short while to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Officers from the Essex Roads Policing Unit - North have tweeted a photo from the scene showing the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.
They added: "We're currently on scene of a vehicle fire on the A12 at Hatfield Peverel on the northbound carriageway.
"We've reopened lane twp and lane three but there are still delays. @HighwaysEAST and recovery are on route to clear the obstruction."
We're currently on scene of a vehicle fire on the #A12 at #HatfieldPeverel on the north bound carriageway.— Essex Roads Policing Unit - North (@EP_RPU_North) October 17, 2020
We've reopened Lane 2 and Lane 3 but there are still delays.@HighwaysEAST and recovery are on route to clear the obstruction. MJ pic.twitter.com/Pivqg02LkS