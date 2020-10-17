The latest infection rates across Essex show cases of coronavirus continue to rise.
Another 160 positive tests were recorded yesterday (Friday, October 16) in the Essex County Council region and in Southend.
Public Health England figures show that 9,187 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Friday (October 16) in Essex, up from 9,045 the same time on Thursday.
In Southend, cases increased by 18 over the last 24 hours.
The figures show that 1,103 people were confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Friday (October 16) in Southend, up from 1,085 the same time on Thursday.
Tendring has the highest infection rate in the county, with the latest figures showing it has a rate of 98.3 cases per 100,00 people.
Basildon has the second highest rate with 88.1.
But both Braintree and Southend's infection rates remain below 50.
Here are the latest infection rates for Essex:
- Tendring 98.3
- Basildon 88.1
- Epping Forest 87.3
- Uttlesford 83.3
- Brentwood 75.3
- Castle Point 74.1
- Thurrock 73.4
- Chelmsford 72.9
- Rochford 66.4
- Colchester 62.7
- Maldon 52.4
- Southend-on-Sea 47.0
- Braintree 43.9