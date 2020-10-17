Think you know what it means to be British? Got a decent grasp of the nation's history and traditions?

Well take a citizenship test and you may just find you know less than you thought.

Anyone born abroad who wants to live in the UK permanently, or who wishes to become a British citizen, has to pass an exam as part of their application.

The set of 24 questions, also known as the "Life in the UK" test, must be completed within 45 minutes and applicants need to correctly answer 75 per cent of questions to pass.

As well being able to answer these tough questions you must also have spent a certain period of time in the country, passed an English language test, and not have any criminal convictions.

People who fail can take the test as many times as they like, but each attempt will set you back £50.

The test includes questions on a range of aspects of British culture and history, and has been described across social media as "pretty impossible" by some people who have lived here all their lives.

But what do you think? Are you smart enough to ace the test? Try it our for yourself below.

Below are a series of 2019 sample questions:

If you managed to smash your way through those questions then well done because according to statistics taken just over a year ago nearly a fifth of people taking the British citizenship test failed in 2019.

Figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws show a total of 170,986 tests were taken in the UK in 2018-19, with people failing 18 per cent of the time.

