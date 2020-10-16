A ROBBER has been locked up for a decade after targeting a string of businesses across south Essex.

Ky Ellis has been jailed after committing his spree across Essex and London over the course of three months.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed abode, would arm himself with a knife or firearm and storm into the businesses, demanding cash from terrified workers before fleeing.

Once incident included a commercial property on Canvey on February 21, 2019, plus a bookmakers and petrol station in Brentwood on December 6 and 16, 2018.

He also stole two bottles of fragrance from a perfume shop in Stratford on January 27, 2019, and cash from a pub in Forest Lane on January 30.

Between December 3 and 18, 2018, he carried out seven shoplifting offences around Essex.

Ellis was caught by the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad, which tackles serious and organised crime, with help from Essex Police.

Thankfully, no one had been injured during Ellis' robberies.

Ellis appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Thursday and was jailed for ten years.

Det Cons Stefen Rule, of the Met police, said: "Ellis is an extremely dangerous offender who has a long history of criminality and committing armed robberies.

"Thankfully, no one was injured during his spree, but the number of people affected by his actions can only be guessed at.

"Our colleagues in Essex Police worked tirelessly with us to ensure this dangerous man was caught.

"He will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars."