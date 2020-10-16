A new map highlights coronavirus hotspots across the county by colour coding them according to the infection rate.

The map displays weekly data from March when the pandemic began.

The latest data is for the week leading up to October 10.

It shows the rate of infection in each area and where positive cases have been confirmed in recent days.

It is based on pillar 1 and pillar 2 testing data from Public Health England.

Areas are then colour coded based on the infection rate.

Seven day rates are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

Here is what Essex looks like:

Basildon

The area now has 1,342 confirmed cases.

Most of Basildon falls into the dark green category which means the seven-day rate is between 50-100.

Braintree

The area now has 724 confirmed cases.

The centre of Braintree falls into the blue category meaning the rate of infection is between 100-200.

But the rest of the area is dark green meaning it is between 50-100.

Colchester

Colchester has had 1,056 confirmed cases.

Most of the area falls into the dark green category, the rate is between 50-100. But some of the district is light green meaning the infection rate is between 10-50.

The highest rates are in blue where the infection rate is between 100-100.

Maldon

Maldon now has 232 confirmed cases.

Most of Maldon is light green meaning the infection rate is between 10-50.

Heybridge appears blue where the infection rate is higher and between 100-200.

Tendring

Tendring currently has 954 confirmed cases.

The area is almost split down the middle. Half falls into the light green category meaning the rate is between 10-50.

And the other half is blue, where the infection rate is between 100-200.

You can view the map here.