Sainsbury's has introduced new measures to combat coronavirus.

The supermarket, like all stores across the UK, has already implemented strict social distancing rules, including two-metre signage and Perspex screens at tills.

But now Sainsbury's is asking customers to shop "one adult at a time" in bid to to keep shoppers safe whilst visiting its stores.

The supermarket has updated its website with additional safety measures, as coronavirus cases across the UK surge.

It said: "We are asking everyone to only send one adult per household to our shops.

"This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores.

"Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait.

"Children are welcome if they are not able to stay at home."

The supermarket has also reduced the number of checkouts in supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations and has added a new queuing system in place outside stores.

Sainsbury's is also asking shoppers to follow official guidelines for their local area and wear a face mask, unless you are exempt, once inside stores.

If you forget your face covering, staff will help you find one.

Last week, Tesco announced it was introducing a traffic light system to its larger stores and put staff back on its entrances to control customer numbers.

Today, talks are continuing between the government and local leaders over the expansion of the strictest coronavirus restrictions to more parts of England.

Liverpool City Region is the only area in the top tier of restrictions, with pubs and bars not serving meals closed.

But Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he is meeting the PM's team later to discuss the issue.

It comes as it was announced London will move into the second highest tier of restrictions from Saturday.

Greater Manchester and Lancashire could be placed under "very high alert" - the highest level of restrictions.

MPs in Greater Manchester and London are taking part in ministerial calls on Thursday morning.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will update MPs on the latest measures in a Commons statement later.

In the week up to 11 October, local authority figures showed there were 660 cases per 100,000 people in Liverpool, 466 per 100,000 in Manchester, and up to 135 per 100,000 in London (in Richmond upon Thames).

The average area in England had 89.

The new three-tier system sees every area of England classed as being on medium, high or very high alert.

Most of the country is on medium alert, which means areas are subject to the national restrictions currently in force, including the rule of six on indoor and outdoor gatherings and the 10pm closing time for pubs, bars and restaurants.

In addition to these restrictions, in areas on high alert - including north-east England, much of the North West and parts of the Midlands, along with West and South Yorkshire - different households are not allowed to mix indoors.

Areas on very high alert face extra curbs, with different households banned from mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens.

Pubs and bars will be closed unless they are serving substantial meals and there is also guidance against travelling in and out of the area.