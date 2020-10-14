FRESH figures have revealed the total number of fines handed out to lockdown rule breakers in Essex.

Data compiled from police forces across England and Wales shows the number of lockdown fines issued from March 27 to September 21.

The statistics also show the number of fines per 1000 people in each police force's area.

The numbers reveal a total of 240 people in Essex were handed fines during the period.

This means for every 1000 people in Essex, 0.1309 have been issued a fine for breaking the lockdown rules.

Compared to other parts of the country, Essex performs pretty well with some police forces recording thousands of fines.

Below is a list of all the country's police forces and their total number of fines.

The number of people fined per 1,000 people is also included.

City of London Police has been discounted from the ranking because its population figure does not accurately reflect daytime footfall.

Ranked from most fines per 1000 people (in bold) to least fines per 1000 people, the list shows Essex as low as 36th.

  1. Dyfed-Powys Police - 1,731, 3.34
  2. Cumbria Constabulary - 727, 1.46
  3. North Yorkshire Police - 1,151, 1.4
  4. Dorset Police - 843, 1.09
  5. North Wales Police - 476, 0.68
  6. Devon & Cornwall Police - 1,010, 0.57
  7. Lancashire Constabulary - 828, 0.55
  8. Cleveland Police - 298, 0.52
  9. Sussex Police - 868, 0.51
  10. Northamptonshire Police - 371, 0.5
  11. Norfolk Constabulary - 410, 0.45
  12. Surrey Police - 512, 0.43
  13. Bedfordshire Police - 280, 0.42
  14. Gloucestershire Constabulary - 232, 0.37
  15. Leicestershire Police - 396, 0.36
  16. Merseyside Police - 492, 0.3457
  17. Suffolk Constabulary - 262, 0.3453
  18. West Yorkshire Police - 756, 0.33
  19. Thames Valley Police - 756, 0.314
  20. Lincolnshire Police - 237, 0.3136
  21. Durham Constabulary - 178, 0.28
  22. South Yorkshire Police - 375, 0.27
  23. Wiltshire Police - 188, 0.26
  24. Derbyshire Constabulary - 253, 0.24
  25. South Wales Police - 309, 0.232
  26. Hertfordshire Constabulary - 273, 0.23
  27. Gwent Police - 132, 0.22
  28. Avon and Somerset Constabulary - 350, 0.2
  29. Northumbria Police - 278, 0.19
  30. Cheshire Constabulary - 197, 0.185
  31. Greater Manchester Police - 459, 0.163
  32. Nottinghamshire Police - 186, 0.161
  33. Cambridgeshire Constabulary - 133, 0.156
  34. Humberside Police - 140, 0.15
  35. West Mercia - 170, 0.132
  36. Essex Police - 240, 0.1309
  37. West Midlands Police - 380, 0.1303
  38. Hampshire Constabulary - 253, 0.1274
  39. Metropolitan Police Service - 1,088, 0.12
  40. Warwickshire - 64, 0.11
  41. Kent Police - 126, 0.07
  42. Staffordshire Police - 43, 0.038