Live updates as Boris Johnson announces 'three-tier' lockdown measures

LIVE: Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus restrictions

By Joseph Reaidi

Last updated:

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new coronavirus restrictions today in a move to slow down the spread of the virus.
  • A new three-tier strategy has been unveiled in England, listing areas as a medium, high or very high risk depending on the rate of the spread.
  • Being listed in the very high risk tier would mean pubs and many hospitality venues would be told to shut.
  • High tiers are likely to mainly affect areas up north, with places nearer to London and in the south east of England likely to remain on the 'medium' tier.
  • A postcode search will be available later today to find which tier your area is in.
  • Follow our live-blog for more updates.