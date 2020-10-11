Tesco has revealed new social distancing measures set to be introduced in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The supermarket giant has updated its website to inform customers of fresh changes coming into place at its shops.
A message on Tesco's website says: "To make sure we’re doing everything possible to reduce the risk of infection for our customers and colleagues, we’ll be introducing new social distancing measures in our stores soon."
It follows last week's announcement that Tesco was set to introduce a traffic light system to its larger stores and put staff back on its entrances to control customer numbers.
At this stage, it is not clear when the new changes will be in force.
The following changes are being made:
- Staff at the entrances of larger stores to remind customers about the safety measures in place, including the legal requirement to wear a face covering.
- Where necessary, Tesco will limit the flow of people coming into stores to make sure they don’t get too busy.
- Hand sanitisers are being placed around stores for customers and colleagues to use, as well as extra cleaning products to wipe down your trolley or basket.
- In some stores, Tesco will introduce directional floor markings and new signs to create a safe flow of movement around the store.
- New floor markings will help you to keep a safe distance from others while waiting to pay.
- Tesco is installing protective screens at its checkouts.
- Where possible, it will create separate entrances and exits to its stores, so it’s easier to keep a safe distance from other shoppers.
- Tesco is encouraging customers to shop on their own to help reduce the number of people in-store at any one time.
- If possible, use card or contactless payments.
- Please avoid shopping during Tesco's dedicated times for vulnerable and elderly people.
