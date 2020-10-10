The 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed - and a host of Essex residents have been recognised.

Every year the list gives out CBEs, MBEs, OBEs and knighthoods to people whose achievements help the country.

It usually is revealed in June, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, England footballer Marcus Rashford, 'the nation's PE teacher' Joe Wicks and Sir David Attenborough have received honours.

This year a host of Covid-19 heroes have been honoured.

Awards for BD2020 (Covid-19) Recipients

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Tim Baker. Engineer, University College London. For services to Healthcare in the UK and Abroad during Covid-19 (Chelmsford, Essex)

Paul Findlay. For charitable service particularly during Covid-19 (Langdon Hills, Essex)

Sarah Margaret Shaw. Director, Firstsite Colchester. For services to the Arts (Colchester, Essex)

Ashraf Uddin. For services to the St John Ambulance during the Covid-19 response (Chelmsford, Essex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Marcus Charles Edwards Jones. Service Delivery director, Docklands Light Railway. For services to Transport during Covid-19 (Thorpe Bay, Essex)

Julie Annice Redfern. For services to the community in Saffron Walden, Essex during Covid-19 (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Rebecca Saunders. For services to the community in Kelvedon, Essex during Covid-19 (Colchester, Essex)

Sarah Troop. Director, Maldon & District Community Voluntary Service. For services to the community in the Maldon District, Essex during Covid-19. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Caroline Wynne Beasley-Murray, JP. HM Senior Coroner for Essex. For services HM Coroners’ Service (Chelmsford, Essex)

Alexander Campbell. Chief executive, Queen Victoria Seamen’s Rest. For services to charity (Orsett, Essex)

Thomas Matthew Innes Drew. Head, Data and Innovation, Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, Home Office. For public service (Theydon Bois, Essex)

Dr Nicola Sharp-Jeffs. Founder, Surviving Economic Abuse. For services to Victims of Domestic and Economic Abuse (Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex)

Mohammed Nizam Uddin. Senior head, Mosaic, The Prince’s Trust. For services to Social Mobility and Community Integration (Barking, Essex)

Professor Lorna Margaret Woods. For services to Internet Safety Policy (Bures, Essex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs)

Thea Elizabeth Campbell. Disability Employment Adviser, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Customers with Physical and Mental Health Conditions in Essex (Braintree, Essex)

Shaun Edward Childs. Member, Barking and Dagenham Borough Council. For services to Vulnerable Families in East London (Stanford-le-Hope, Essex)

Jeremy Mark Cousins. Head, Coal Liabilities Unit and director’s Office, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to the Coal Industry (Burnham on Crouch, Essex)

Pushkala Gopal. Dance Teacher. For services to South Asian Dance (Chigwell, Essex)

Sarah Louise Haslam. Chief Engineer, Ford Motor Company Ltd. For services to Engineering and the Promotion of STEM Careers for Women (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Parminder Kaur Kondral. Co-ordinator, UK Sikh Healthcare Chaplaincy. For services to the Sikh community (Ilford, Essex)

Jeffrey Harvey Leader. Director, Pikuach. For services to Education (Buckhurst Hill, Essex)

Simon John Leftley. Senior Responsible Officer, Essex Transforming Care Partnership. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Southend and Essex (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Errol McKellar. Volunteer and Campaigner. For services to Prostate Cancer Awareness (Dunmow, Essex)

Diane Marie Sarkar. Chief Nursing Officer, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing in the NHS (Chelmsford, Essex)

Valerie Elizabeth Smith. Head, Tariff Management and Duty Liability, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Customs Policy and Operational Delivery (Thorpe Bay, Essex)

Karen Anna Spencer. For services to Further Education and Aviation (Dunmow, Essex)

Syed Afsar Uddin. Teacher of Bengali, Oaklands Secondary School. For services to Education and the community in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets (Ilford, Essex)

Courtney-Lee Collins. For services to the community in Thurrock, Essex (Aveley, Essex)

Brian Edwards. For voluntary service to the Scouts in Thurrock, Essex (Grays, Essex)

Anne Pauline Ewin. Mentor, Mulberry School for Girls. For services to Secondary Education in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Bharat Thakrar. For voluntary and charitable services in the UK and Abroad (Harlow, Essex)

Phillip Owen Wallace. Chairman, Stevenage Football Club. For services to Association Football and the community in Hertfordshire (Chigwell, Essex)