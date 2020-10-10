Data from the Land Registry has revealed the most and least expensive house sales in north Essex and the surrounding area so far this year.
We had a look through the latest data to find out which homes made the list.
Despite the number of homes falling dramatically due to lockdown, homes still sold for millions of pounds.
At the top of the list is a home in Kelvedon Road, Tiptree, which sold for £3,471,516.
At the other end of the scale was a home in Hillwood Grove, Hutton which sold for £1,800,000
The most expensive homes sold in Essex were:
1. Kelvedon Road, Tiptree - £3,471,516
2. Shelley Grove, Loughton - £2,700,000
3. Longaford Way, Hutton - £2,675,000
4. Gravel Lane, Chigwell - £2,350,000
5. Gay Bowers Road, Danbury - £2,137,500
6. Parkland Close, Chigwell - £1,950,000
7. Hainault Road, Chigwell - £1,900,000
8. Goatsmoor Lane, Stock - £1,875,000
9. Nursery Road, Loughton - £1,850,000
10. Hillwood Grove, Hutton - £1,800,000