A TOTAL of six men have been charged following a series of early morning warrants in south and west Essex, and London yesterday.

A number of raids took place including in Grays, Wickford, Brentwood, and Canvey Island at around 6.30am on Wednesday.

The drugs busts are part of an investigation int the sale of drugs in Essex.

In total, nine people were arrested and officers found a five-figure sum of cash, and a cannabis grow and equipment.

Six men have now been charged. Four of them are due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court today charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug.

They are:

Russell Hands, 43, of The Chase, Wickford

Michael Read, 53, of Crouch Road, Grays

Mark Scarborough, 34, of Adams Glade, Rochford

Mark Gooch, 37, of Sandringham Road, Pilgrims Hatch

Essex Police - Basildon District, also shared the incident on social media.

A 44 year-old woman from Canvey Island has been released on bail until November 2 while a 19 year-old man from Pilgrims Hatch has been released under investigation.

A 53 year-old man was taken to hospital following his arrest and is there currently.

Two other men have also been charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug.

Conrad Deprose, 28, of Alicia Avenue, Wickford is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on December 10, while Jeremy Goldner, 53, of Northolm, Edgware is due to appear at the same court on December 21.

The investigation was one of those which came from Op Venetic – a major operation involving the cracking of a bespoke encrypted global communication service, exclusively used by criminals

EncroChat offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service with 60,000 users worldwide and around 10,000 in the UK.

The primary use was for co-ordinating and planning criminal activities including the distribution of illicit commodities and money laundering.

Since 2016, international law enforcement agencies worked together to target EncroChat, and other encrypted criminal communications platforms, and earlier this year agencies in France and the Netherlands infiltrated the platform.

The intelligence gleaned through this was then shared via Europol to national law enforcement agencies.