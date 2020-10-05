Morrisons has been criticised for selling face masks for children.

The masks - aimed at children aged two to eight years old - were seen in store this week and are also being sold online.

Twitter user @lm_stayfree spotted the masks in store, writing: "Morrisons what are you thinking promoting this utter filth?!?

"Babies NEED fresh air and oxygen!!!

"Any parent indulging in this nonsense needs a visit from social services."

The face masks are on sale at Morrisons

The popular retailer is selling the pack of five masks for £6.

Responding to the Tweet, one user said: "Child abuse, simple as, restricting oxygen flow to a child WILL have serious effects with their lung capacity, they are breathing in their expelled air, I think its a criminal act."

One went so far as to say: "This is dangerous Morrisons need to be prosecuted."

A third wrote: "That really is tasteless, These should be taken down immediately.

"Very poor from Morrisons indeed."

Another angry parent added: "This is obviously a money making venture that focuses on parents fear. Not good at all."

Shoppers are required by law to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets and can be fined £100 if they are not wearing one.

However, the rules do not apply to children under the age of 11.

Official guidance published by Public Health England states that face coverings and masks should never be used by children under the age of three over fears they could cause a choking hazard to lead to suffocation.

In other news...@Morrisons wth are you thinking promoting this utter filth?!?



Babies NEED fresh air and oxygen!!!



Any parent indulging in this nonsense needs a visit from social services.



🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/TojPFBriBX — lm (@lm_stayfree) October 4, 2020

Professor Viv Bennett, chief nurse at the agency, said: "PHE has been made aware that face coverings for babies and very young children are available for sale in England.

"Guidance is clear that children under the age of three years should not wear face coverings or masks.

"These masks should not be used as they are potentially dangerous and can cause choking and suffocation.

SEE ALSO: Morrisons respond after wet eggs sold in UK store

"If you or your child is unwell with the symptoms of Covid-19, then you should get a test and stay at home until you get the result."

Public Health England made the announcement after becoming aware that masks and covering are being sold aimed at youngsters.

Morrisons was contacted for a comment.