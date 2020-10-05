TOWIE'S Georgia Kousoulou may have lived up to the Essex girl stereotype - when saying Essex was a continent during the show.

She quickly corrected herself much to the amusement of her co stars James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou.

Georgia and her beau Tommy Mallet, 28, are a staple feature of the show and despite an initial shaky start, the pair have grown stronger together with characteristics like his fierce loyalty and clear affection for Georgia earning him a place in viewer's hearts.

Georgia joined the Towie cast in 2014 for the 11th series and was recently spotted filming for the new season.