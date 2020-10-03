Tesco has announced new rules in UK stores to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The supermarket is introducing a new traffic light system in larger stores and has extended opening hours in many of its shops to help safely manage the flow in and out.

In an email to shoppers, Tesco UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry also urged people not to panic buy and asked store visitors to follow the legal guidance on wearing a face covering.

He also said the number of home delivery and Click+Collect slots has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Empty shelves in a Tesco store

These are the main changes you'll be seeing in Tesco and the new new rules to follow.

Traffic light system

Over the coming weeks, shoppers will start to see a "simple traffic light system" at the entrances of some larger stores.

Tesco has also confirmed that larger stores will also now have colleagues at the entrances to help everyone follow the safety measures and answer any questions.

Product limits

Like many other supermarkets, Tesco has brought back rationing in order to curb panic buying.

Jason explained: "We have good stock levels, so please shop as you normally would so that everyone is able to get what they need.

"We may apply buying limits to some essential products to help with that too."

There is currently a three-person limit on the following items in store:

Flour

Dried pasta

Toilet roll

Baby wipes

Anti-bacterial wipes

Opening hours

Tesco has extended opening hours to help more people shop at quieter times.

However, most supermarkets remain closed overnight.

To find the latest opening hours for your local store, visit Tesco's store locator.

Face coverings

It is now mandatory to wear a face covering at indoor public places in Wales for anyone over the age of 11, unless you have a reasonable excuse not to wear one.

Tesco's CEO said: "When you visit our stores, please follow the legal guidance on wearing a face covering. If you forget to bring one, we have packs available to buy at the front of our stores, which you can open immediately and pay for with your shopping later.

"As a reminder, the police are able to issue fines for not wearing a face covering, unless you are exempt."

Hand sanitiser and cleaning stations

These are still available around Tesco stores.

The supermarket has said it will continue to have social distancing guidelines and signage in place.