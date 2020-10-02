Aldi has upset customers today... with a post about Christmas.

The darker nights are rolling in and shops are starting to stock festive goodies which can only mean one thing, the festive season is officially on the way.

But it is too soon to be talking abou tit for some, it seems.

The German supermarket said in a message on Twitter today: "PSA: It’s October. Merry Christmas."

And it didn't go down well.

Aldi is getting into the festive spirit

One customer replied: "Thats very naughty, get back into the middle aisle and stay there."

Another said: "Nope, its Halloween month first and then you can celebrate Christmas."

And a third added: "Halloween and bonfire night first, then Christmas."

One simply wrote: "Do NOT try me, Aldi."

And someone else said: "Please refrain from using the C-word until December."

For those of you who love getting into the festive spirit we imagine you’ll be delighted at the post.

While, we are sure there will be other people thinking "come on, it is only September".

Aldi isn't the only store to be counting down until Christmas.

Earlier this week, a display of Christmas chocolates and treats were

spotted for sale in a Tesco in London.

Amongst some of the usual offerings from Maltesers, Lindt, Galaxy and more we’ve spotted a few new products.

Tesco has put up their Christmas display early

Given the issues we are currently all experiencing around coronavirus we are anticipating some of our annual traditions might look a little different in 2020.

We’ve already seen Christmas markets cancelled because of Covid-19.

We’ll let you know how else the pandemic is affecting winter events in the region.