McDonald's has upset some customers after announcing a new menu update.

The fast food chain said six brand new items will soon be appearing on menus.

They include a spicy quarter pounder with Cheese, a quarter pounder deluxe, a McChicken BLT, nacho cheese wedges, a nacho cheese wedge sharebox, and salted caramel lattes.

The new additions will be added on October 7.

But some people said they were not happy with the new additions.

One person tweeted: "So they can take veggie meals off the menu but add more meat meals."

Another wrote: "Love that @McDonaldsUK can add 4 new options to their menu but fail to add back a veggie option."

A third added: "McDonalds can add several new items to the menu but can't bring back twisty fries smh."

Somebody else said: "It’s crazy! I went into a McDonald’s today no fish fingers for my son or even veggie dippers, but they adding different burgers on."

Aside from vegetarians, other fans aren't happy with the new menu as they just want the "classics" back.

Someone tweeted: "I would rather they bring back the sausage and egg bagel than bring in new stuff people haven't asked for."

Another fan wrote: "So can add all new items but yet can’t add all the original items to breakfast & main meals - don’t make sense."

Explaining the reduced menu McDonald's said: "In order to allow for social distancing, we will have fewer employees in our kitchens and service areas and to help our smaller teams, we are offering a limited menu."

They added: "We like to evolve our menu, so we change it up from time to time. Hope you find a new favorite."

What are McDonald's adding to the menu this Autumn?

McDonald’s is expanding the iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese range with not one, not two but three variants of the classic fan favourite.

Fans of fiery food can switch up a classic with the new Spicy Quarter Pounder with Cheese burger.

The chain say the burger 'packs in a mouth-watering 100 per cent beef quarter pounder patty, with two slices of pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, mustard and a spicy ketchup in a sesame seed bun'.

Or those feeling fancy could try the new Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

The beef patty will be topped with shredded lettuce, a slice of tomato, slice of cheese, pickles, fresh onions, cool mayo, ketchup, mustard, and streaky bacon all in a round sesame topped bun.

The two new variants will be available alongside the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the 'iconic' Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The two new Quarter Pounders will go on sale between Wednesday, October 7 and Saturday, November 17.

How much will the limited menu items cost?

The prices are as follows:

Spicy Quarter Pounder with Cheese - £4.79

Quarter Pounder Deluxe - £4.89

McChicken BLT - £5.19

Nacho Cheese Wedges - £1.79

Nacho Cheese Wedges (Sharebox) - £4.79

Salted Caramel Latte - £1.69