Morrisons is hiring 1,000 workers as it ramps up a new partnership with Amazon.

The grocer said it's recruiting colleagues to help pick and pack customer orders from more than 50 stores, covering cities and towns where Amazon Prime is available.

Hannah Horsfall, head of Amazon at Morrisons, said: "At Morrisons, we’re doing everything we can to ensure everyone can order our great value food and have it delivered to their doorstep.

"We’re looking for team players, with good customer service skills that can play their full part in helping to feed the nation."

Amazon stepped up its three-year partnership with Morrisons last month, allowing customers to shop the supermarket's full range online and have their orders delivered on the same day.

Morrisons is hiring across 50 UK stores

All Morrisons items are now listed on Amazon, and customers who spend £40 or more via its Prime Now service can get super-fast delivery.

Morrisons said staff will pack the items which will ten be collected by an Amazon Flex Delivery Partner and delivered to the customer within a two-hour delivery window on the same day.

Orders are placed on Amazon, before being picked in store by Morrisons employees and packed in a dedicated area.

From there, the shopping is collected by Amazon delivery partners and dropped off to the customer within a two-hour delivery window on the same day.

The ‘Customer Assistant - Pick and Pack’ roles are available in over 50 stores across the country. Successful candidates will work as part of a Delivery team in stores, ensuring that orders are picked and packed correctly and customer service standards are maintained.

Speaking on the Amazon tie-up, Doug Gurr at Amazon UK, said: "The launch of Morrisons on Amazon means increased visibility for Morrisons’ incredible service and selection, as well as an even greater choice for our customers."

It's the latest move from Morrisons to boost its delivery capability, following the ramping up of its food box service with a dedicated plant, doubling it's delivery slots and rolling out click and collect to 254 more stores since March.

All jobs will be advertised on the Morrisons Jobs website here when you search for "pick and pack".