HEALTH and safety watchdogs are to prosecute a mental health trust after a probe into hanging risks on inpatient wards.

The Health and Safety Executive is taking legal action against Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

It carried out an investigated into how NEPUFT managed environmental risks from fixed potential ligature points in its inpatient wards between 25 October 25, 2004, and March 31, 2015.

The prosecution is being brought under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The first hearing is due to take place on November 12 at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Commenting on today’s announcement by the HSE, Sally Morris, chief executive of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), said: “We have been informed that the HSE intends to bring a prosecution against the trust following an investigation into the former North Essex Partnership University NHS Trust.

“As legal proceedings have started, we are restricted in the comments we can make, but I would like to take this opportunity to say our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families whose loved ones were part of this investigation.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are continually working to ensure the safest environment possible for our patients.”

Melanie Leahy’s son Matthew died at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford on November 15, 2012.

Matthew, 20, was found hanging in his room.

An inquest into his death found there had been “multiple failings” at the centre.

Mrs Leahy, from the Maldon area, has been campaigning for the trust to be held to account.

She welcomed news of the prosecution.

Mrs Leahy said: "I welcome the news. I have been working for seven years to get to this stage but I am very disappointed that they are not looking at individual accountability.

"It is not holding anyone to account for ignoring repeated warning to remove ligature points over the years."

