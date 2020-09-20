MORRISONS has announced it will be reintroducing coronavirus marshals and queuing systems at stores across the country.

The chain has said that the decision is due to customer feedback and has listed a number of new policies that will be implemented.

A post on the store's community feedback reads: "Due to customer feedback we have taken the decision to reintroduce our queue system and marshals.

"We would like to continue to make our customers and colleagues feel safe."

It then goes onto to describe the measures that will be in effect including front of store hosts to monitor customer numbers, marshals and a queue arch.

Morrisons is taking measures to make sure shoppers are safe

The move comes as the UK gears up for a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Government is thought to be looking at a temporary two-week “circuit break”, with new controls across England in an attempt to break the chain of transmission and prevent a new spike in the disease.

This could see hospitality and leisure venues forced to close their doors again, while socialising between households could be banned.

Jayne Wall, Morrisons operations director, told The Guardian the company’s additional hygiene measures, which include vending machine-style cleaning stations outside stores and hiring thousands of new cleaners, were designed to make “customers feel as safe as possible”.

The supermarket is also asking customers to take extra care at this time to look out for social-distancing floor stickers when queuing.

The government accounced this weekend they were changing the rules around self-isolation in a move to force more people to stay at home if they have coronavirus.

The new rules apply in England, but the government says it is "engaging" with devolved authorities to develop a system which is aligned across the UK.

From 28 September, people will be required to self-isolate by law if they test positive or are contacted by a test and trace service.

If they fail to comply, they will face tougher penalties than before.

Fines for breaching the law will start at £1,000 and go up to £10,000 for those who offend repeatedly or behave in a way that causes the most harm.

The £1,000 starting fine is the same as that for people who fail to quarantine after arriving from one of the countries which is not on the UK's travel corridor list.