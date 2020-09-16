A NEW Eat Out to Help Out-style discount scheme could launch this winter.

The scheme was launched to boost the UK economy and save jobs in the hospitality sector, which was dealt a devastating blow by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The eating out scheme, which ran from Monday to Wednesday in August, offered 50 per cent off food up to the value of £10.

Discounts for more than 100 million meals were claimed through the scheme.

A government minister told MPs in the House of Commons the idea is being kept "under review".

Lots of us enjoyed half price meals in August

In the Commons Tory MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double asked if Chancellor Rishi Sunak was considering running the scheme at any point over winter.

He said the hospitality industry in his constituency faces a big challenge heading into winter.

He asked whether the chancellor would consider something similar to the successful Eat Out to Help Out scheme to be run in winter in order to "help as many businesses as possible survive and be here for next summer".

Financial secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman replied: “I would say that there is this wider package… of course the Treasury keeps all these measures under review… but it is a pretty formidable combination of VAT reduction, business rates relief and of course billions in tax deferrals and loans.”

While the Eat Out to Help Out scheme may be over, a number of restaurant chains are continuing to offer 50 per cent discount during September.

So, if you missed out on grabbing a bargain in August, there's still time to get a slice of the action.

It's important to point out that these latest deals are the businesses' own schemes, so not all may not tie up exactly with what the Government's scheme offered last month.

As ever, check directly with the restaurants for the full terms and conditions before you make a booking.