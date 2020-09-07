ARMED police have descended on a small town following reports a teenager has been shot whilst making their way to school.

Suffolk Police were called to Grange Farm, Kesgrave, at about 8.40am this morning.

Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive.

Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas and police have declared a serious incident.

Emergency services were spotted at the scene this morning including the air ambulance.

Kesgrave High School has confirmed on social media one of its students was involved in the incident.

In a statement on Twitter, the school said: “We have made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students, on their way to school. Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant, close communication with the police.

“Students are to remain in school and will be kept safe in liaison with the police. Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day. At the present time we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school day, 3.20, as normal.”

The town is on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 58 of September 7.