A DETECTIVE deleted a record from a sex offender's mobile phone and then tried to cover his tracks.

Former Det Con Andrew Flack deleted a record from a Registered Sex Offender’s mobile phone, when he should not have done so.

He then made inaccurate entries on an Essex Police database in relation to this and failed to carry out an investigation into how and why the record was on the phone.

A misconduct panel, led by legally qualified chair Monica Daley-Campbell, was held between Tuesday and Wednesday at the Chelmsford Civic Centre in Duke Street, Chelmsford.

The panel found he had breached the standards of honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

The panel decided he would have been dismissed from the force if he had not previously retired.

Mr Flack, who was based in Chelmsford, will be included on the College of Policing Barred List, which prevents him from returning to the police service or joining other policing bodies.

Deputy chief cons Pippa Mills said: “Sexual offences, particularly those involving children, are among the most abhorrent crimes we investigate as police officers”

“Protecting the most vulnerable people is our absolute priority and our officers work incredibly hard every single day to keep people safe and ensure offenders are brought to justice.

“Mr Flack had no excuses for his behaviour, which falls far below the high professional standards we expect from all officers and staff.

“His actions undermine the good work of all those people and will not be tolerated.”