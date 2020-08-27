THOSE who organise illegal music events over the bank holiday weekend could be slapped with a £10,000 fine.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend Essex Police are urging people not go to an event and report any information about them taking place.

It follows a string of incidents of unlicensed music events across the county since the start of July, with a total of 25 reported.

This included a planned event in Basildon, plus 300 people attending an event on Southend seafront on August 12 where bottles were thrown at police.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: "We understand the want to enjoy yourself over the Bank Holiday weekend but these events do pose a real risk.

“If you go to one, you risk your health and that of your loved ones through the spread of Covid-19 as well as through the violence and drug taking that often occurs. You risk being targeted by criminals who we know go to these events.

“Where an event takes place we have powers to tackle it.

“Our aim will always be to engage with the organisers to end an event as soon as possible but where necessary we have powers to seize equipment, put dispersal orders in place, and set up roadblocks to prevent anyone else attending.

“Organisers could now also face a £10,000 fine.”

Mr Prophet added: "Earlier this month we ensured one event in Burnham didn’t take place and seized the organiser’s music equipment and just last weekend we prevented one taking place in Basildon, stopping two busloads of people and turning them around.

"We know the impact these events can have on local communities, from the disruption they cause when they’re taking place to the mess and rubbish which is left in their aftermath.

“We continue to work with our partners and our communities to identify them, disrupt them, and prevent them from happening."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.