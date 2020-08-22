CORONAVIRUS will be "with us forever" and people will need regular vaccinations against it, a top scientist has warned.

Sir Mark Walport, a former chief scientific adviser and member of the Government's Sage advisory group, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the pandemic would be controlled by "global vaccination".

But he warned Covid-19 is not "going to be a disease like smallpox which could be eradicated by vaccination".

"This is a virus that is going to be with us forever in some form or another and almost certainly will require repeated vaccinations," he said.

"So a bit like flu, people will need re-vaccination at regular intervals."

Over the weekend the global coronavirus death toll passed 800,000, with new restrictions being introduced in the north west of England.

Saturday marked the first say travellers returning to the UK from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago had to quarantine for 14 days, with Brits rushing to get flights back from affected countries.

The Government said 41,423 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, an increase of 18 on the day before.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 1,288 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall, 324,601 cases have been confirmed.