EXPERTS are predicting strong winds across Essex over the coming days, with a weather warning issued by the Met Office.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds and gales across the south and the midlands in England, as well as Wales, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Residents are being warned some delays on the roads, railways and ferries are likely.
Bus services could be delayed, with journeys expected to take longer, whilst there may also be delays for high sided vehicles on exposed routes.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.
The Met Office is also warning some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
The warning comes into force at 9am on Tuesday and will last until about 3pm on Wednesday.
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment