Supermarket chains including the Co-op, Iceland, Sainsbury's and Waitrose have issued urgent product recalls on a range of products.

Here's what each company has recalled.

What have Waitrose recalled?

Waitrose & Partners are recalling Waitrose & Partners Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce.

This is because an incorrect dip has been packed in the product resulting in fish and peanuts not being mentioned on the label.

It means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish and/or peanuts.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose & Partners Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce

Waitrose & Partners Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce Pack size: 85g

85g Use by: August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020 Allergens: Fish, Peanuts

A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and/or peanuts, do not eat it.

"Instead return it to a local Waitrose store for a full refund.

"Alternatively contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 881 and select Option 4."

What have Iceland recalled?

Iceland has recalled their own brand Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters because salmonella has been found in the products.

Product details:

Name: Iceland Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers

Pack size: 400g

Best before: February 27, 2021, March 17, 2021 and April 8, 2021

Name: Iceland Southern Fried Chicken Popsters

Pack size: 220g

Best before: April 4, 2021

Why are Iceland recalling the products?

The chain have issued the recall over the presence of salmonella in the products.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) stated: If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them.

"Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund or contact Iceland Customer Care line on 0800 328 0800 and select option 2."

What have Sainsbury's recalled?

Sainsbury’s have taken the step of recalling by 'Sainsbury’s semi-skimmed less than 2% fat 1 litre UHT milk'.

The supermarket says the recall is because of possible microbiological contamination that could lead to spoilage. They add that this may make the product unsafe to consume.

Which products are affected?

Product name: by Sainsbury’s semi-skimmed less than 2% fat UHT milk

by Sainsbury’s semi-skimmed less than 2% fat UHT milk Pack size: 1 litre

1 litre Best before: December 28, 2020 and December 29, 2020

December 28, 2020 and December 29, 2020 Risk statement: Possible microbiological contamination may make the product unsafe to consume.

A spokesperson from Sainsbury's said: "No other Sainsbury's products have been affected by this issue.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause."

What should people do if they have bought it?

A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency added: "If you have bought any of the above product do not consume it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund when next visiting for groceries and other essentials.

"Alternatively contact Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 636262."

What have the Co-op recalled?

The Co-op have issued an urgent recall on their own brand Sliced Curly Kale because packs may contain thistle.

The supermarket chain says the possible presence of thistle (spiky weeds) makes the product unsafe to eat.

Here's more details about the product affected.

Co-op Sliced Curly Kale

Pack size: 160g

Best before: All dates between August 4 and 11, 2020

A picture of the product is below.

What have the Food Standards Agency said?

In a statement, the FSA said: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund when next visiting for groceries and other essentials.

"Alternatively contact Co-operative Food careline on 0800 0686 727 or email customer.careline@coop.co.uk."