MAJOR UK airline easyJet has confirmed it will close its bases at Southend and Stansted Airports.

The airline says it has reached agreement with trade union Unite on voluntary redundancy terms and selection criteria for impacted cabin crew and the individual consultation process with our cabin crew continues.

The firm say it has "significantly reduced" the number of compulsory redundancies by offering enhanced voluntary redundancy packages to all UK crew.

They have looked at other options such part time and seasonal contracts, base transfers where possible and unpaid leave.

EasyJet say through discussions with Unite, 93 of its cabin crew who were at risk of redundancy have opted for an enhanced voluntary redundancy package.

The airline will cease its base operations from Stansted, Southend and Newcastle from August 31.

A spokesman said: "Stansted and Newcastle will remain part of easyJet’s route network, and some domestic and international flights will continue to operate, served by inbound flying from other bases across the network.

"We will be informing affected customers of their options which include transferring to another airport or receiving a full refund in the coming days."

The airline has said all flights from Southend Airport will be cancelled from September 1.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, said: “We have had to take the very difficult decision to close three UK bases as a result of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions, compounded by quarantine measures in the UK which is impacting demand for travel.

“Working closely with our employee representatives, I am pleased that we have been able to identify ways to significantly reduce the number of proposed compulsory redundancies through providing enhanced voluntary redundancy packages for all UK crew alongside additional options like part time and seasonal contracts, base transfers and unpaid leave which we expect to result in reducing the number of job losses overall.

“We would like to reassure customers due to fly from these airports that we are now contacting anyone whose flight is affected with clear advice on their options which include rerouting via alternative airports or receiving a full refund.

“I know this is a very difficult time for our pilots and crew and I would like to thank them for their continued professionalism.”