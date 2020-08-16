Blast experts are searching the home of a 64-year-old man after a street was shaken in a terrifying blast which police say was caused by a "homemade device".

The explosion, which happened on Wignall Street at around 7pm on Friday, saw residents evacuated from their homes while emergency services swarmed to the scene.

Specialist teams have been brought in to help carry out a search of a Lawford property, assisted by the military’s explosive ordnance disposal unit.

Fortunately nobody was hurt in the explosion, but damage was caused to nearby parked car after it was hit with debris from the blast.

A 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property, and has been released on bail until September 7 while police continue their enquiries into the circumstances behind the incident.

The team have confirmed they do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public at this time.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "Detectives are continuing their enquiries after a homemade explosive device was set off in Lawford.

"We were called shortly after 7.05pm on Friday 14 August with reports of an explosion in Wignall Street.

"Emergency services attended and quickly established the cause was a homemade explosive device.

"Fortunately no-one was hurt, however damage was caused to a parked car after it was hit by debris.

"A 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property. He has been released on bail until 7 September while we continue our enquiries.

"Specialist teams have been searching a property in Lawford, assisted by the military’s explosive ordnance disposal unit.

"We do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public at this time."