ASDA has clarified the rules on wearing face masks in stores after a shopper complained.

The chain issued a statement when a customer said many shoppers were not wearing masks.

Asda said they are doing all they can to remind customers to follow the rules but it is up to police to enforce them.

A spokesman said: "We are strongly encouraging all customers to wear a face covering when they visit our stores.

People are meant to be wearing masks in store

"We also have signs at the entrance to the store and on the shelf edges to encourage customers to wear a face covering and are using Asda FM (our in-store radio) to further remind customers.

"While we will do all we can to strongly encourage customers to respect the new guidelines, the responsibility for policing and enforcing them does lie with the relevant authorities."

Guidelines say that people working in shops do not have to wear a face covering, but that customers should do so.

Asda said it strongly encourages this through colleague reminders, clear posters and signage along with regular announcements over Asda FM.

An Asda spokesperson added: "Throughout the pandemic our customers have embraced many new rules to help keep everyone safe in our stores, and we are confident they will continue to show care and consideration for each other by wearing a face covering when they visit our stores.

"Whilst we will do all we can to strongly encourage customers to wear a face-covering inside our stores, it is the responsibility of the relevant authorities to police the new rules."