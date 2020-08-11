Mobile testing units for coronavirus are at various locations across Essex.

They are run by the Ministry of Defence and tests are by appointment only.

You can apply for a coronavirus test if you meet the criteria for testing.

Here are where the mobile testing centres are this week.

Tuesday August 11

  • Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
  • Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR
  • The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
  • Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
  • Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Wednesday August 12

  • Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
  • Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
  • The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP

Thursday August 13

  • Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
  • Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
  • Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Friday August 14

  • Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
  • Aveley Football Club, Parkside, Park Lane, Aveley, South Ockendon, RM15 4PX
  • The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN

Saturday August 15

  • Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR Long Stay
  • Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Sunday August 16

  • Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
  • Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
  • The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP