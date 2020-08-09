A MAN has been taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing following a crash on the M11 earlier this afternoon.

Essex Police say they were called around 1pm after reports that a BMW 5 Series and a Ford Focus had been in collision between junctions five and six on the motorway.

The road, which was temporarily closed while emergency services responded, has now been re-opened

The Focus driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing.

The man had to be cut out of the car by Essex fire crews.

The BMW driver and two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments before it.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We're particularly keen to hear from those with dash cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to make a report via our website: https://www.essex.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"Alternatively you can call 101 or independent Charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously.

"Please refer to incident 760 of 9 August, when reporting any information."

A spokesman for East County Fire and Rescue Service added: "Firefighters helped to rescue a person from their vehicle following a road traffic collision on the M11 earlier today.

"On arrival, crews reported that two vehicles had collided and one person was trapped.

"The person was rescued by 2:11pm and left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

It is understood that the man was taken to hospital via air ambulance.

A spokesman for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust said: “On August 9 an Essex & Herts Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle was tasked to assist EEAST, Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, with a male patient involved in a road traffic collision.

"Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome.

"The patient was transferred to a major trauma centre for ongoing treatment.”