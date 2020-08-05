A TOP vet has advised viewers on how to keep pets safe during the hot weather.

Temperatures are set to pass 30C this week, and many are concerned about how to keep their furry friends safe.

This Morning’s Dr Scott Miller explained to viewers: "Heatstroke is something that can happen really easily."

While he said a lot of it is down to common sense, he pointed out: "Sometimes it can be as simple as taking your little dog for a walk to the shops and back."

This Morning’s Dr Scott Miller on ITV today

Dr Scott advised that "excessive amounts of panting" can be a sign of heatstroke, and "perhaps they’re drooling as well".

He explained that heatstroke might result in pets losing their coordination, while the "worst case scenario" can see them collapse.

He also urged viewers to bring their pet to a vet if they are displaying any of the symptoms of heatstroke.

He added that you might not be able to recognise the symptoms immediately, and that he’s seen pets suffering organ failure after their heatstroke went untreated.

Dr Scott also re-emphassed that dogs should not be left in hot cars, and that they can die in a matter of 15 minutes.

With one viewer specifically asking about cooling bandanas (a bandana soaked in cold water and wrapped around a dog), Dr Scott said for bigger dogs, a tshirt soaked in cold water could work, as well as pointing a fan at the pup.

"It’s hydration and just common sense," he explained, before adding: "I would always say dawn and dusk – when it’s really warm like this, dogs in the wild would not be going out [during the day] so neither should yours."

It's important to keep pets cool during the heatwave

One viewer asked advice on keeping their rabbit cool especially as they don’t sweat in the same way as humans and are less able to thermo-regulate.

Dr Scott said keeping the hutch in a shady and breezy place is a good idea, as well as putting their water in the fridge before giving it to them.

As for cats, owners can purchase cooling mats that have a gel that stays five to 10 degrees cooler than room temperature.

Dr Scott said the cats will seek out the mat to cool itself down.