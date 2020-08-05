CHILDREN should be put "at the heart" of future lockdown plans and schools prioritised over pubs and shops, the children's commissioner for England has said.

Anne Longfield warned youngsters were too often "an afterthought" during the first - and current - coronavirus lockdown.

But keeping schools open should really be the "absolute priority", and they ought to be "first to open, last to close," she wrote in a briefing paper.

Reopening schools in September must be combined with a high-coverage test-trace-isolate strategy to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 later this year, a new modelling study has suggested.

Rapid testing of pupils and teachers should allow any confirmed coronavirus cases and their close contacts to be isolated without necessarily having to send entire classes or year groups home.

Ms Longfield said: "When only a limited amount of social interaction is feasible, the amount accounted for by education must be protected - at the expense of other sectors/activities."

Reducing the transmission of coronavirus in the community is very important, she wrote, "but it should not be automatically assumed that this requires closing schools - except as a last resort".

Though schools were kept open for the children of key workers and vulnerable students, she added, too few children went.

"Those schools that did bring back more children before the summer holidays often found classes were only half-full. That must change in September," she warned.

Ms Longfield said vulnerable children should be renamed "priority children" and a concerted effort must be made to work with these families to increase the child's attendance.

In addition, ministers should make more laptops available for a possible surge in online learning, she said.

The commissioner also called for more care to be given in helping students with mental health issues and those who find it hard to transition back to school after a period away.

With that in mind, consideration should be given to the impact on children expected to take exams next summer so that they are not disadvantaged, especially in the case of extended local lockdowns.

Under current plans, all pupils in all year groups in England will return to school full-time from the beginning of the autumn term.

Scotland's schools have been given the go-ahead to reopen from 11 August, while in Northern Ireland there is a staggered return, starting 24 August.

Schools in Wales have already partly reopened and will do so fully when the new term starts.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Getting all children back into the classroom full-time at the start of next month is a national priority, as this is the best place for them to be.

"We have always been and will continue to be guided by the best scientific and medical advice, and our detailed guidance sets out protective measures for schools to implement ahead of a full return in September."

Schools minister Nick Gibb told Sky News there "isn't necessarily a trade-off" between opening schools or pubs and shops.

"What we're doing now is having a much more localised approach to tackling this virus, so where there are spikes in the infection rate, we do act very swiftly to impose local restrictions," he said.

"That's what we've seen in Manchester, that's what we saw in Leicester.

"So it isn't necessarily a trade-off between one or another, it's about localised action, swift action, to ensure that we tackle the virus.

"And we need to ensure that everybody is adhering to the rules about social distancing and so on, to prevent there being a spike of the infection in particular areas."