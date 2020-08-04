A SERIES in projects across north Essex will receive a share of £85million in a bid to support economic recovery and create jobs.

A total of 34 “shovel ready” projects across the South East will receive cash thanks to the Government’s new Getting Building Fund, which will create more than 9,000 jobs across the region.

South East Local Enterprise Partnerships (SELEP) said the projects will start quickly and help economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The successful schemes include a new covered market in Jaywick.

It is hoped the £1.97 million grant will create 86 jobs in the deprived area.

A cycle network infrastructure project in Jaywick and Clacton will receive £2.3 million to help ease transport problems and provide access to employment opportunities, alongside creating 119 jobs.

A grant of £7 million also goes towards the new £17 million innovation and entrepreneurship hub at the Horizon 120 Business Park in Braintree, which could create 450 jobs.

It will include space and support services for start-up and grow-on small and medium businesses.

A sum of £1.82 million will go towards the rollout of full fibre broadband to remote and rural parts of Essex to support businesses needing faster connectivity, creating a further 300 jobs.

South East LEP chairman Christian Brodie​.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “This Government is determined to level up all parts of the country and this funding will not only give a much-needed boost to our economic recovery, it will help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs.”

South East LEP chairman Christian Brodie said he was delighted that the Government has recognised the excellent projects and potential that the South East has to drive forward our economy at this challenging time.

He added: “These projects have been carefully selected to target those areas and industries particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and those that can progress, at pace, to support economic recovery.

“The South East LEP has a proven track record of delivering successful projects and has been working really closely with our local areas to understand what our businesses need and where investment will have significant impact.

“Over the last few months, we as a LEP have been providing support to local businesses. Our Growth Hubs have been providing advice to struggling businesses and directing businesses to funding support.

"We have also been reworking our own existing funding pots to create new Covid-19 funds for businesses, infrastructure investment and skills training.

“We truly believe that the South East will help lead the country out of the crisis and into recovery.”

“The Getting Building Fund provides the next phase of financial stimulus to restart our economy.”

The full list of awards:

Full fibre broadband in rural south Essex

Better Queensway electrical networks, Southend

Britton Farm Learning, Skills & Employment Hub, Medway

Charleston access road, Lewes

Creative hub, Fisher St, Lewes

Digitally connecting rural Kent & Medway

Enterprise Centre, Horizon 120 Business Park, Braintree

Broadband rollout in rural Essex

Fast track business solutions, manufacturing in Hastings

Laboratory space upgrade, Discovery Park, Sandwich

Grays shopping centre redevelopment

Harlow Library redevelopment

Javelin Way (educational/light industrial), Ashford

Jaywick market and commercial space, Clacton

Labworth car park modernisation, Canvey Island

LFFN – broadband rollout to south Essex care sector

MODUS – light industrial space in Harlow

Performing & Production Digital Arts, North Kent College

Nexus – office space at Harlow Science & Innovation Park

T-level adapted educational space at Harlow College

Restoring the Glory of the Winter Garden, Eastbourne

Riding Sunbeams, Solar Railways (green technology)

Rocheway (construction/housing delivery), Rochford

Romney Marsh Employment Hub, Folkestone

South Essex ‘No Use Empty’ (repurposed commercial space)

Sussex Innovation Centre, Falmer – Covid adaptations

Swan modular housing factory, Basildon

Tendring Bikes and Cycle infrastructure

Thanet Parkway railway station

The Meeting Place, Swanley (business space)

Observer Building, Hastings (regeneration of derelict space)

Tindal Square, Chelmsford (improved town centre space)

Transport & Logistics Institute Grays