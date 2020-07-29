BUDGET supermarket giant Aldi is looking to recruit almost 100 new staff members in Essex, it has announced.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

This includes store assistants through to store managers, with 89 jobs in total available between now and Christmas.

Aldi already employs more than 500 people at its 19 in across Essex, and is looking to grow its team over the coming months as part of its ongoing expansion plans in the region.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Essex.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day.

"There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to expanding our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”

To find out more or apply, visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.