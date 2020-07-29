Boris Johnson has begun the search for a new spokesperson to hold televised briefings on his Government's activities.

The holder of the new role will "communicate with the nation on behalf of the Prime Minister".

The job's salary will be based on experience, but Number 10 wants someone who has already held senior roles as a spokesperson or journalist and reports have suggested the taxpayer-funded post could pay around £100,000 a year.

The job advert states: "You will represent the government and the Prime Minister to an audience of millions on a daily basis, across the main broadcast channels and social media, and have the chance to influence and shape public opinion.

"You will speak directly to the public on the issues they care most about, explaining the government's position, reassuring people that we are taking action on their priorities and driving positive changes."

As a politically-appointed special adviser, rather than an impartial civil servant, the spokesperson will also be able to take aim at opponents as well as defend the Government's actions.

The successful applicant will become a "trusted political adviser" to the Prime Minister and regularly give on-the-record White House-style televised briefings.

"The demands of the post are high and it will appeal to an experienced and confident media operator who would enjoy working on camera and with senior ministers, political advisers, officials and journalists; who would relish the challenge and pace of televised briefing; and who has a strong grasp of foreign and domestic policy issues," the advert said.

In a sign of the turbulent nature of political life, the successful applicant must also have "excellent risk management and crisis communications skills".

Whoever gets the role will swiftly become a major figure in public life as the voice of the Government.

Unlike other influential figures within Downing Street - such as the Prime Minister's senior adviser Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain - they will operate in the public eye rather than behind the scenes.

Lobby correspondents - the political reporters based in the Houses of Parliament - currently have twice daily briefings with the Prime Minister's official spokesman or his deputy, who are both civil servants.

The briefings are on the record, meaning they can be quoted and attributed to Number 10, but are not broadcast.

Under proposals set out earlier this year, the afternoon sessions will be filmed at 9 Downing Street, while the morning briefing will continue to be held behind closed doors.

Mr Johnson has suggested the changes will build on the experience of the coronavirus press conference which gave people "more direct, detailed information from the Government".