THE number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 31 over the weekend, official figures show.
Public Health England figures show that 5,635 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (July 27) in Essex, up from 5,604 the same time on Friday.
The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 381 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 462.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 2,197 over the period, to 300,111.
Essex's cases were among the 24,563 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 153 over the period.
Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.
