A further 21 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Essex,
It takes the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,893.
18 people in the Essex County Council area have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while a further three new cases were confirmed in Southend.
The number of people in the county council region to have contracted Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March now stands at 5,622.
In Southend, 701 residents have now had the virus, while in Thurrock 570 positive tests have been carried out.
No new deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded in any Essex hospitals today, according to NHS England.