A SHOPPING centre has said it will refuse entry to customers not wearing a face mask from tomorrow.

As of Friday, the public will have to wear face masks in shops and on public transport in England, as the government tries to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

If people refuse to wear a mask they could be slapped with a £100 fine.

And from tomorrow, anyone visiting intu Lakeside, whether that is to work or shop, must wear a face covering when entering and walking around the malls.

Anyone not wearing one, could be refused entry to the centre or asked to leave.

There are some exceptions, these being children under 11, people with disabilities or those with breathing difficulties.

Howard Oldstein, centre director said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have been and will continue to do everything we can to make sure intu Lakeside is a safe place to visit and work.

"That includes following the guidance from Public Health England and the Government.

"So far, over 80 per cent of our brands are now open, and we’re seeing more, and more of our visitors returning every day.

"People are really enjoying being back, and making the most of a little retail therapy.

READ MORE:

"In addition to the existing safety measures we already have in place, from 24 July everyone that visits the centre, whether that’s to work or to shop, will need to wear a face covering.

"We know that the experience will feel different, however we hope these measures will help provide all our visitors with additional reassurance.”

The centre has been operating with nearly all of its stores open since restaurants and bars received the greenlight to reopen.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on July 14 that wearing masks in shops and supermarkets will be mandatory in England from Friday, with anyone failing to comply facing a fine of up to £100.

The new regulations will be published today, less than 24 hours before they come into effect.