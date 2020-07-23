SHOPPERS will have to don face coverings when they visit any retailer from tomorrow and could face a fine of £100 if the new rule is ignored.
Shop owners around Essex welcomed the government making masks a must-wear for customers in England.
But will wearing a mask put you off going to the shop?
If people refuse to wear a mask they could be slapped with a £100 fine.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on July 14 that wearing masks in shops and supermarkets will be mandatory in England from Friday, with anyone failing to comply facing a fine of up to £100.
The new regulations will be published today, less than 24 hours before they come into effect.
