Gym-goers will not have to wear a face mask when they reopening - the government has confirmed.

Here's what you need to know.

What can reopen from July 25 across England?

The following venues will be able to open from Saturday, July 25, 2020:

Gyms

Swimming pools

Fitness and dance studios

Sports venues

Why will gyms not require a face mask to be worn?

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed the news in an announcement he made last week.

"We have not taken a decision to require the wearing of face masks in respect of gyms," he said.

While the announcement has been made by the government, individual gyms, or gym-chains may have different rules in place, so check with your local gym before travelling.

What guidance do gyms need to follow when they reopen?

The government has issued strict instructions for gyms, which include 'regular deep cleans, plus a 'restriction on how many people are allowed in at one time'.

Gyms have also been told to encourage visitors to arrive 'wearing their sports clothes' and to 'shower at home if possible'. The reason behind the move is to limit the amount of time and usage of the on-site changing rooms.

The guidance adds that venues should 'ensure that steps are taken to avoid people needing to unduly raise their voices to each other'.

"This includes – but is not limited to – refraining from playing music or broadcasts that may encourage shouting, including if played at a volume that makes normal conversation difficult.

"This is because of the potential for increased risk of transmission – particularly from aerosol and droplet transmission," the guidance adds.