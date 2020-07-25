FROM James Bond to Wonder Woman and dystopian thrillers to chick-flicks, every genre imaginable has been filmed in Essex.
With the banks of the River Thames to the forests and high streets that make us proud to be from this wonderful county.
Here are some of the best films ever shot in Essex:
1. Chasing Liberty, 2004
Anna wants to be like other girls her age, but she's the US president's daughter and always guarded.
In Prague her father breaks his promise of only two agents following her to a concert and she runs away with Ben to see Europe.
Director: Andy Cadiff
Starring: Mandy Moore, Matthew Goode, Mark Harmon
Essex location: Chelmsford
The White House in Chasing Liberty was actually Hylands House on the outskirts of Chelmsford.
The council owned house had minor cosmetic changes to look like the White House and was paid a £10,000 film location fee.
2. The Fourth Protocol, 1987
John Preston is a British Agent with the task of preventing the Russians detonating a nuclear explosion next to an American base in the UK.
The Russians are hoping this will shatter the "special relationship" between the two countries.
Director: John Mackenzie
Starring: Michael Caine, Pierce Brosnan, Ned Beatty
Essex location: Chelmsford
Towards the end of the film, the car chase in Ipswich is actually shot in Chelmsford on the A1016 Chelmer Valley bypass which at the time was newly built.
3. Wonder Woman, 2017
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.
Director: Patty Jenkins
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright
Essex location: Southend-on-Sea
A bridge in Southend-on-Sea was used to show soldiers returning to the UK from fighting in WWI while many of the war scenes were shot at Tilbury Fort.
4. Goldfinger, 1964
While investigating a gold magnate's smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve.
Director: Guy Hamilton
Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman
Essex location: Southend Airport
In an iconic scene,Goldfinger's Rolls Royce is loaded onto a British United Air Ferries Carvair prior to the master villain's flight to Geneva.
Having tracked his Goldfinger, Bond drives his iconic Aston Martin DB5 onto the airport before loading it into the plane's huge belly and pursuing Goldfinger in Switzerland.
5.Breakfast on Pluto
In the 1970s, a young trans woman, Patrick "Kitten" Braden, comes of age by leaving her Irish town for London, in part to look for her mother and in part because her gender identity is beyond the town's understanding.
Director: Neil Jordan
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Morgan Jones, Eva Birthistle
Essex location: Southend Pier
6. A Clockwork Orange
In the future, a sadistic gang leader is imprisoned and volunteers for a conduct-aversion experiment, but it doesn't go as planned.
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates
Essex location: Harlow
The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow is the setting for the hospital scene at the end of the film.
7. Yesterday, 2019
A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.
Director: Danny Boyle
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino
Essex location: Clacton
In the film Himesh Patel plays a musician busking in a town centre, this scene was shot in Clacton and Frinton where residents were able to be extras.
8. Batman Begins, 2005
After training with his mentor, Batman begins his fight to free crime-ridden Gotham City from corruption.
Director: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Ken Watanabe
Essex location: East Tilbury
Coalhouse Fort in East Tilbury provided the setting for a Bhutanese prison, in which Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) finds himself while travelling the world during a period of personal crisis.
Tilbury's docks also doubled up as Gotham City's in the same film.
9. The Woman in Black, 2012
A young solicitor travels to a remote village where he discovers the vengeful ghost of a scorned woman is terrorizing the locals.
Director: James Watkins
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Janet McTeer, Ciarán Hinds
Essex location: near Maldon
The film was shot on Osea Island, located on the Blackwater estuary close to Maldon. The beachside cottages and Edwardian manor house on Osea Island can be rented privately.
10. Full Metal Jacket, 1987
A pragmatic U.S. Marine observes the dehumanizing effects the Vietnam War has on his fellow recruits from their brutal boot camp training to the bloody street fighting in Hue.
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Starring: Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio
Essex location: Epping Forest
The location of Epping Forest was chosen for training scenes as a new group of US marines prepare for the Vietnam war.