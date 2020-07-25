FROM James Bond to Wonder Woman and dystopian thrillers to chick-flicks, every genre imaginable has been filmed in Essex.

With the banks of the River Thames to the forests and high streets that make us proud to be from this wonderful county.

Here are some of the best films ever shot in Essex:

1. Chasing Liberty, 2004

Anna wants to be like other girls her age, but she's the US president's daughter and always guarded.

In Prague her father breaks his promise of only two agents following her to a concert and she runs away with Ben to see Europe.

Director: Andy Cadiff

Starring: Mandy Moore, Matthew Goode, Mark Harmon

Essex location: Chelmsford

The White House in Chasing Liberty was actually Hylands House on the outskirts of Chelmsford.

The council owned house had minor cosmetic changes to look like the White House and was paid a £10,000 film location fee.

2. The Fourth Protocol, 1987

John Preston is a British Agent with the task of preventing the Russians detonating a nuclear explosion next to an American base in the UK.

The Russians are hoping this will shatter the "special relationship" between the two countries.

Director: John Mackenzie

Starring: Michael Caine, Pierce Brosnan, Ned Beatty

Essex location: Chelmsford

Towards the end of the film, the car chase in Ipswich is actually shot in Chelmsford on the A1016 Chelmer Valley bypass which at the time was newly built.

3. Wonder Woman, 2017

When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

Director: Patty Jenkins

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright

Essex location: Southend-on-Sea

A bridge in Southend-on-Sea was used to show soldiers returning to the UK from fighting in WWI while many of the war scenes were shot at Tilbury Fort.

4. Goldfinger, 1964

While investigating a gold magnate's smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve.

Director: Guy Hamilton

Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman

Essex location: Southend Airport

In an iconic scene,Goldfinger's Rolls Royce is loaded onto a British United Air Ferries Carvair prior to the master villain's flight to Geneva.

Having tracked his Goldfinger, Bond drives his iconic Aston Martin DB5 onto the airport before loading it into the plane's huge belly and pursuing Goldfinger in Switzerland.

5.Breakfast on Pluto

In the 1970s, a young trans woman, Patrick "Kitten" Braden, comes of age by leaving her Irish town for London, in part to look for her mother and in part because her gender identity is beyond the town's understanding.

Director: Neil Jordan

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Morgan Jones, Eva Birthistle

Essex location: Southend Pier

6. A Clockwork Orange

In the future, a sadistic gang leader is imprisoned and volunteers for a conduct-aversion experiment, but it doesn't go as planned.

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates

Essex location: Harlow

The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow is the setting for the hospital scene at the end of the film.

7. Yesterday, 2019

A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Director: Danny Boyle

Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino

Essex location: Clacton

In the film Himesh Patel plays a musician busking in a town centre, this scene was shot in Clacton and Frinton where residents were able to be extras.

8. Batman Begins, 2005

After training with his mentor, Batman begins his fight to free crime-ridden Gotham City from corruption.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Ken Watanabe

Essex location: East Tilbury

Coalhouse Fort in East Tilbury provided the setting for a Bhutanese prison, in which Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) finds himself while travelling the world during a period of personal crisis.

Tilbury's docks also doubled up as Gotham City's in the same film.

9. The Woman in Black, 2012

A young solicitor travels to a remote village where he discovers the vengeful ghost of a scorned woman is terrorizing the locals.

Director: James Watkins

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Janet McTeer, Ciarán Hinds

Essex location: near Maldon

The film was shot on Osea Island, located on the Blackwater estuary close to Maldon. The beachside cottages and Edwardian manor house on Osea Island can be rented privately.

10. Full Metal Jacket, 1987

A pragmatic U.S. Marine observes the dehumanizing effects the Vietnam War has on his fellow recruits from their brutal boot camp training to the bloody street fighting in Hue.

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Starring: Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio

Essex location: Epping Forest

The location of Epping Forest was chosen for training scenes as a new group of US marines prepare for the Vietnam war.