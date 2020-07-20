THE number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 62 over the last 24 hours.
Public Health England figures show that 5,545 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on today in the county, up from 5,483 the same time on Friday.
The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 375 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 454.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 2,133 over the period, to 295,372.
Essex's cases were among the 24,200 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 217 over the period.
Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.