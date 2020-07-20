MORE than 40 people were arrested in two nights as police cracked down on criminals using roads between Essex and Ldonon.

The nights of action on Monday and Tuesday last week resulted in 43 arrests, 24 of those in Essex.

Those arrested included a 24-year-old man from Tilbury, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car in Langthorne Crescent, Grays, on Tuesday 14 July.

The victim was not injured. The suspect has been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Ten were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of vehicles.

Eight were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers from Essex and the Metropolitan Police have been carrying out the joint patrols to disrupt criminals seeking to bring harm to communities.

They have resulted in more than 260 arrests this year, with more than 120 of made in Essex.

The patrols are part of Operation Sceptre, police's ongoing work to tackle serious violent crime including knife and drug-related crime.

Road crime manager Matt Hine said: “These operations have been really successful in targeting criminals, taking weapons off the streets and in some cases preventing crime before it’s happened.

“During these patrols we’ve also pulled people over for driving offences and have identified further more serious offences.

“These operations are just part of the work we’re doing every day to keep people safe and how we work with other police forces to identify and target offenders.”