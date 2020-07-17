ESSEX is set for a mini heatwave this weekend.
Many places across the county will see temperatures start to rise with highs of 27C.
Across Essex, Grays and Basildon are set to see the best of the sunshine.
The Met Office predict that some areas are experiencing highs of 27C today, with it being the best day for weather.
The warm weather will continue across the weekend, cooling down a bit for Monday morning.
The Met Office's long-range forecast has warned any sustained heatwaves are unlikely, however, until at least the middle of August.
"Temperatures sticking around normal with any warmer weather being short-lived," the report says of the period from July 29 to August 12.
Here is the forecast across Essex this weekend:
Basildon
Saturday: 24C mixture of sun and clouds
Sunday: 22C mixture of sun and clouds
Braintree
Saturday: 23C mixture of sun and clouds
Sunday: 21C mixture of sun and clouds
Brentwood
Saturday: 24C mixture of sun and clouds
Sunday: 21C and mostly cloudy
Chelmsford
Saturday: 24C mixture of sun and clouds
Sunday: 22C mixture of sun and clouds
Clacton
Saturday: 22C and mostly cloudy
Sunday: 20C mixture of sun and clouds
Colchester
Saturday: 24C and cloudy
Sunday: 21C with sunny intervals
Grays
Saturday: 24C mixture of sun and clouds
Sunday: 22C mixture of sun and clouds
Harlow
Saturday: 23C and cloudy
Sunday: 21C and cloudy
Harwich
Saturday: 23C and cloudy
Sunday: 20C mixture of sun and clouds
Southend
Saturday: 23C mixture of sun and clouds
Sunday: 21C mixture of sun and clouds
- Southend beach
A mini heatwave is not a meteorological term and is in this case only used to describe the unseasonably hot weather expected this weekend.
To be a heatwave, the weather needs to stay above the threshold for a certain period of time.