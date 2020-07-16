One of the most spectacular events on the stargazing calendar is nearing closer.

The Perseids meteor shower – which sees up to 150 meteors an hour dash through earth’s atmosphere – is set to dazzle our skies from tomorrow.

The spectacle happens annually as the Earth ploughs through dusty debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

As the particles, ranging in size from a grain of sand to a pea, hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 60km (37 miles) per second, they burn up and streak across the sky.

The particles, which can be as small as a grain of sand, leave brilliant streaks of light.

And you don’t need any fancy equipment to see it.

The shower is set to peak between August 12 and 13 but should still be visible from July 17 to August 24.

Dr Robert Massey, from the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “The shower will be visible all over the UK, as long as the skies are clear.

“Unlike a lot of celestial events, meteor showers are easy to watch and no special equipment is needed, although a reclining chair and a blanket make viewing much more comfortable.”

Tips on seeing the meteor shower, according to timeandate:

Find a secluded viewing spot, away from the city lights

Once at the venue, your eyes may take 15 to 20 minutes to get used to the dark

Dress for the weather, and make sure you are comfortable, especially if you plan to stay out long

Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair with you—meteor watching can be a waiting game

Once you have found your viewing spot, lie down on the ground and look up in the direction of the radiant

You can then use Timeandate’s Interactive Meteor Shower Sky Map to find the current direction of the radiant in the sky

The year's best meteor showers:

There are over 900 meteor showers each year, but there are only a handful of strong showers each year that provide for the best viewing experience.

Those in the northern hemisphere usually get a better view because of where the meteors strike the Earth.

The best showers are:

The Quadrantids (Dec-Jan)

The Lyrids (April)

The Eta Aquariids (May)

The Delta Aquariids (July)

The Perseids (Early Aug)

The Orionids (Oct)

The Taurids (Oct-Nov)

The Leonids (Nov)

The Geminids (Dec)

The Ursids (Dec)

If you take a picture of the shower, email it to charlotte.ikonen@newsquest.co.uk.