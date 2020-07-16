A SUPERMARKET giant has started selling foodbank parcels to help the needy amid the economic fallout of coronavirus.

Morrisons’ food parcels can be bought for £1 to £3 and donated at the checkout.

The supermarket’s new ‘Pick Up Packs’ contain products that have been requested by local food banks.

Customers can collect one at the start of their shop and pay for it at the till with the rest of their shopping.

The pack is then put aside and collected by volunteers working for the food bank.

Food banks are often overwhelmed by products such as rice and pasta and short of items that people actually need.

The supermarket said its pre-packed parcels mean customers don’t have to spend time browsing the shelves for items to donate.

After a successful trial, they are now being rolled out nationally.

Rebecca Singleton, Community Director at Morrisons, said: “The UK’s food banks are a lifeline for the most vulnerable in our communities and these parcels are an easy way to donate to them.

“At Morrisons, we want to play our full part in feeding the nation and ensure nobody gets left behind.”

Morrisons said its ‘Pick Up Pack’ initiative is part of a drive to restock Britain’s food banks and feed those who are vulnerable and struggling with the economic fallout of Covid-19.

The supermarket has joined the Trussell Trust to become the first UK supermarket to trial an online donation mechanism that goes straight into the pockets of local food banks.

Customers can purchase £10 vouchers at http://www.morrisons.com/food-boxes.