A BIG cats rights activist has urged the people of Essex to wear a mask when out shopping to protect people's lives.
Florida based Carole Baskin, who gained worldwide recognition for featuring on the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has published a video advising people to wear masks to keep themselves and others safe.
In a video on social media, which has been shared hundreds of times and viewed by 26,000 people, she wore a leopard-skin print mask.
Carole Baskin has a special message for Essex ...Posted by Essex Coronavirus Action on Wednesday, 15 July 2020
She said: "Hey you all cool cats and kittens it's Carole Baskin and Big Cat Rescue.
"I just wanted to remind you that when you're in Essex you're not just wearing a mask to protect your own health, you're doing it for everyone else's too.
"Please don't forget to keep two metres away wherever you can."
Tiger King focusses on Ms Baskin and Joe Exotic, a private zoo operator, filming their ongoing and escalating feuds over exotic animals in private zoos.
