A MAN has been charged with rape following an incident near the A12.
Police were called to an area near to junction 22 at Witham in the early hours of Tuesday (July 14) morning after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman.
Officers arrived and a woman, aged in her 20s, reported she had been raped.
Marian Tanascua, 43, and of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of rape.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court today (Wednesday, July 15).
